The ONLY reason financial markets have not collapsed, they are injecting money into the markets

David Rogers Webb, author of the book "THE GREAT TAKING", thinks that we are very close to this collapse being triggered, most profoundly because of what has happened to interest rates (going up), and the scale of insolvencies being covered up. David Rogers Webb says the ONLY reason that the financial system has not collapsed is because there is a “hidden hand” injecting lots of CREATED money directly into the financial markets, which is holding them up right now (preventing a crash for the moment). He says this support of the “hidden hand” can be withdrawn at the time of their choosing. He says we are getting late based on what has happened to interest rates [increasing]. He says “planning cycle documents” say they have mandated that the biggest banks go flat on all of their derivative positions by the end of 2023. David Rogers Webb says they (U.S., UK, and European Banking Union) have been doing “exercises” — which he says he has NEVER seen before — about assuring transfer of collateral across borders when they wind down the banks.

He says to understand the seriousness of this…

They (U.S., UK, and European Banking Union) have been running “planned coordination exercises” for six (6) of the past seven (7) years.

David Rogers Webb says that he has NEVER seen anything like this before. He says, “They are very, very serious about this.”

He says these exercises are about assuring cross-border transfer of the collateral when the banks are put in “wind down”.

He says the bank failures in the last year have been about the increase in interest rates.

He says it is NOT a bank-specific problem.

He says these banks that have failed are the “canaries in the coal mine”.

He says this problem is ABSOLUTELY systemic.

David Rogers Webb says in the 1930’s, the first big bank failure was in 1930, which was allowed to happen.

He says the “bank holiday”, when they closed all the banks, was not until 1933.

He says so it was an unfolding banking crisis for 3 years.

He says it will all unfold over a number of months, if not years, before everything is in free fall.

The full documentary is posted here:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-great-taking-film-premiere/great-taking-film-premiere-event/

His book, THE GREAT TAKING, can be downloaded here:

https://thegreattaking.com/read-online-or-download

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

