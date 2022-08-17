GENOCIDE OCCURING, STOP THE SHOTS!!!

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There are over 40 doctors in this video...
These are the doctors names in the order of appearance:
Dr. Marivic Villa
Dr. Michael Uphues
Dr. Kat Lindley
Dr. Bob Apter
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden
Dr. Paul Alexander
Dr. Peter McCullough
Dr. Avani Gupta
Dr. Bruce Boros
Dr. Myhuong Nguyen
Dr. Ben Marble
Dr. Pierre Kory
Dr. Chris Shoemaker
Dr. Grams
Dr. James A. Thorp
Dr. Sally Priester
Dr. Lynnell Lowry
Dr. Christopher Hall
Dr. Fynn
Dr. Robert Lowry
Dr. Moon
Dr. Steve Latulippe
Dr. Molly Rutherford
Dr. Calvin Blount
Dr. Erin Greer
Dr. Bryan Tyson
Dr. Mollie James
Dr. Terry Lakin
Dr. Claire Zengerle
Dr. Anthony
Dr. Angie Farella
Dr. Aaron Williams
Dr. Debra Viglione
Dr. Avery Brinkley
Dr. Neelu
Dr. Villa
Dr. John Witcher
Dr. Sonya Naryshkin
Dr. David Vella
Dr. Sigoloff
Dr. Bryan Ardis
Dr. Judy Mikovitz
A WARRIOR CALLS:
TWO PAGE - FINAL NOTICE TO PEOPLE IN LAW ENFORCEMENT https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Instructions.for.Sept11.Letter.docx
French version: https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/AVIS.FINAL.French.Template.for.Sept.11.2022.docx
For monitoring purposes, after you file this notice, send an email to [email protected] and let us know by who and what police department you have delivered the Final Notice to.
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Bonnie Henry's emails exposed (she knew the injections were not safe): https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?