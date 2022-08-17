GENOCIDE OCCURING, STOP THE SHOTS!!!

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There are over 40 doctors in this video...

These are the doctors names in the order of appearance:





Dr. Marivic Villa

Dr. Michael Uphues

Dr. Kat Lindley

Dr. Bob Apter

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden

Dr. Paul Alexander

Dr. Peter McCullough

Dr. Avani Gupta

Dr. Bruce Boros

Dr. Myhuong Nguyen

Dr. Ben Marble

Dr. Pierre Kory

Dr. Chris Shoemaker

Dr. Grams

Dr. James A. Thorp

Dr. Sally Priester

Dr. Lynnell Lowry

Dr. Christopher Hall

Dr. Fynn

Dr. Robert Lowry

Dr. Moon

Dr. Steve Latulippe

Dr. Molly Rutherford

Dr. Calvin Blount

Dr. Erin Greer

Dr. Bryan Tyson

Dr. Mollie James

Dr. Terry Lakin

Dr. Claire Zengerle

Dr. Anthony

Dr. Angie Farella

Dr. Aaron Williams

Dr. Debra Viglione

Dr. Avery Brinkley

Dr. Neelu

Dr. Villa

Dr. John Witcher

Dr. Sonya Naryshkin

Dr. David Vella

Dr. Sigoloff

Dr. Bryan Ardis

Dr. Judy Mikovitz









A WARRIOR CALLS:





TWO PAGE - FINAL NOTICE TO PEOPLE IN LAW ENFORCEMENT https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Instructions.for.Sept11.Letter.docx

French version: https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/AVIS.FINAL.French.Template.for.Sept.11.2022.docx





For monitoring purposes, after you file this notice, send an email to [email protected] and let us know by who and what police department you have delivered the Final Notice to.





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Bonnie Henry's emails exposed (she knew the injections were not safe): https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?