What is Next Step Toastmasters?

Next Step Toastmasters is a Toastmasters club with an advanced speaking theme. Many of our members have been in Toastmasters and practicing public speaking for many years.

Next Step Toastmasters meets the Second Sunday of Each Month in the Silicon Valley, CA, USA





NOTE: We are meeting earlier than usual (12:30-2:30PM) on February 11, 2024 to avoid any conflict with the SuperBowl which starts at 3:30 PM PST. Sunday February 11, 2024 is SuperBowl Sunday!





Next Step Toastmasters hosts educational workshops on a monthly basis. These educationals are conducted by an advanced member, a speaker from District 101 or a Toastmaster who is a recognized expert. For sessions that don't have scheduled educationals, we provide the opportunity for longer and more speeches by members and additional speakers.





Typical Meeting Schedule

1:45 pm: Registration

2:00 pm: Educational session (if applicable)

3:00 pm: Club meeting, with advanced speeches and evaluations

4:00 pm: Adjourn / Socialize





Website: https://nextsteptm.toastmastersclubs.org/

We have a new in-person meeting location.





Community Room, San Jose Public Library, Willow Glen Branch

Meeting Time: 2nd Sunday of each month, 2:00 - 4:00 pm

1157 Minnesota Avenue

San Jose, CA 95152

https://www.sjpl.org/locations/willow-glen/





NOTE: The branch library is closed on Sunday, however the club meets in the community room attached to the library at the back. There will be a Toastmasters banner outside the door.



