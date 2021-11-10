NorbzWorld on the Sick Satanist Kanye West & 'Frequency Programming/Manipulation' [09.11.2021]

It’s KIND OF cool to see more mainstream artists bringing attention to our sacred frequencies and what frequency manipulation really is..However I’m afraid of people now using these are marketing ploys and hi-jacking it for their monetary and personal gain AND not giving anybody any good vibrations, just marketing it as such…I wrote A LOT about all of this throughout my Solfeggio playlist linked above, under each video, the first one goes over the most the deepest so I'm going to copy some of it here:We GREATLY take for granted the types of energies and emotions we are absolutely bombarded with on a daily basis through all 5 (or 6-8) senses. Don't forget to feed your Polarian, or first reunite with him/her - feed it something beautiful, powerful, and positive or it will find anything to consume and never stop.1. HOW I DISCOVERED THE IMPORTANCE OF MY VIBES/AUDIO - & HOW IT CAN BE WEAPONIZED, OR USED TO HEAL YOU (Solfeggio + 432hz awareness):So how important are your vibes (human cymatics)?!"My journey into spirituality, the divine frequencies, vibrational healing/destroying, etc"Facts: We are all vibration, everything comes from a sine wave. Hence, music/audio/vibrations and those that can control it – are important, we are wizards, cymatic poets, chakra controllers, the original healers, magicians, enlightened ones...Facts: Accoustical scientists have been used throughout history to learn how audio affects the human psyche, for both good and bad. It has been weaponized, and used for actual healing as well (please read on it gets good).Facts: The solfeggio frequencies are specifically lined up to your chakras, and parts of your brain, and parts of the universe, planets, colors, feelings :) (simply put – you can literally tune into a human with audio, and execute a response, both good and bad, on a scientific level where your brain synapses are firing slower/faster, your body and bloodflow are shifted, your energy increases/decreases – enough of this can cause a toxic effect, or on a 'positive NoTe' (pun intended) - literally heal you/make you oscillate in your highest state.I’ve spent the last few years learning about, and producing - a LOT of these sacred frequencies…It started with learning about 432hz vs 440hz (all modern music is a toxic 440hz, BobMarley, Hendrix, Mozart and others were 432)…– Then I was fascinated to learn that the BIG cathedrals with the immense overwhelming over the top beautifully designed organs – were actually used to heal people, and not just for a chant for an hour on Sunday… 'mass' was 'mass healing'.There is even a great piece of history regarding a Dr. Rife, who invented a machine that would cure over 200 diseases by bombarding your body with a specific frequency and tone (literally frequency healing – this is where binaural beats/sound sets and other meditation audio come from, but it goes much deeper)."When the human body is oscillating, vibrating, and in tune with the eco-system/universe, and is in an optimal state, it is not prone to disease".We even speak out of tune/tone/faster than we should.You can’t get away from it, audio is everywhere, a constant low-frequency-pulling feedback loop).It was fukt for me to discover the importance 432hz (what the universe naturally oscillates at) after being in the music industry for over 20 years, let alone the other divine frequencies.After asking a lot of my friends/associates about their understanding of 432 or others, pretty much all of them were green to it too..We were all taught the technical aspects to create/master music - pumping out audio product to pay bills or just to enjoy it - but we don’t realize the power we possess and have a lack of understanding of our passion at its core (even for enthusiasts not just artists/musicians).We are all contributing to the collective consciousness’ art pool (or spiking it), and I hope this inspires musicians to try to learn and produce good vibes starting with the science vs just another cool hook over a trendy topic and turnt beat structure..The most common comments I see and get regarding all this on YT, is that it makes people cry, helps anxiety, and helps them fall asleep/stay asleep.Stay blessed,NC#SolfeggioFrequencies #KanyeWest #FrequencyManipulationOriginal title: Kanye West Knows Solfeggios? Frequency Programming – 432 hz- 440 hz - Solfeggio Frequencies Secrets3,372 views Premiered 19 hours agoNorbzWorld - 40.1K subscribers