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Patriot Resistance: Biden is Gunning for Your 2nd Amendment Rights
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74 views • February 16, 2021
Patriot Resistance Communiqué for the Day Feb. 16, 2021: The deMAOcrats & the Biden Regime want to disarm you so that they can impose their tyrannical NWO agenda on you.
*** The Right to Bear Arms and the Second Amendment (Lawyer's Opinion)
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2011/12/right-to-bear-arms-government-tyranny.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
*** The Right to Bear Arms and the Second Amendment (Lawyer's Opinion)
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2011/12/right-to-bear-arms-government-tyranny.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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