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【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】Making Use of The 9/11 incident, the Money of People from All Over the World Was Handed Over to Several Families and Authoritarian Groups, and Then Banknotes Were Issued Indiscriminately and Were Illegally Regulated. Himalaya Coin Is A Return to The Essence of Money￼