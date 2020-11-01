Archbishop Viganò Addresses the Catholic Identity Conference 2020 (Francis & the New World Order)

Video uploaded for archival purposes: THIS IS A HISTORICAL BOMBSHELL!



In this video, Archbishop Vigano officially denounces "Pope" Francis as a manifest heretic (a "tumor"), and exposes the errors of Vatican II (a "cancer" in the Church). He also speaks against the false pandemic and madical-tyranny which we are all facing at present time.



A little background, for those who may not know:



For the past 500 years or so, Freemasonry had been attempting at various times to infiltrate the Church (first Catholic, then Protestant churces a couple centuries later). They hijacked the Jesuit Order early on, to this end. Contrary to popular belief, the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) were not originally constituted for a nefarious purpose, but became co-opted gradually through infiltration, with the view in mind to destroy the Catholic Church. This is why the Church eventually kicked the Jesuits out of every country they were found in, for it became clear that they were a secret society bent on destroying the Church from within.



Freemasons would eventually place their infiltrators into the ranks of all Protestant denominations, developing doctrinal movements gradually, which were in line with their ultimate goals of universal homogenization. Some of this is visible within the pseudo-Chrstian offshoots, and hyper-Zionist sects, both of which continue to be popular within our day.



The French Revolution was the first primary victory of the Freemasonic Illuminists, where they enthroned Mankind over God (represented by the Catholic monarchies at that time).



Finally, their infiltration and control over the Catholic institution itself was cemented in the 1960's, with the modernist conclave (council) known as "Vatican II."



Many Protestants are unaware of the effect of Vatican II on the Catholic Church. Indeed, most Protestants assume that the Catholic Church as it exists today, is the same as that of 500 years ago, during the Protestant/Catholic wars (i.e., "Reformation). This is not the case.



Vatican II gave rise to a counter-Church within the greater Catholic Church, the "Church of the New Advent," (also called the "Novus Ordo Sect," by traditionalists) a 'Modernist' movement which seeks to make the Church more "progressive," bringing in homosexuality, feminism, environmantalism, and completely re-arranging the doctrines of traditional Catholicism.



EVERY EVIL WHICH HAS MANIFESTED ITSELF UNDER THE GUISE OF BEING "CATHOLIC" IN OUR DAY, HAS BEEN A RESULT OF THESE MASONIC INFILTRATORS. Make no mistake. All the pedophilia, all the progressive false doctrine, all the worldliness and false-Ecumenism, all the devil worship and satanism... this has all been the result of these Freemasonic infiltrators, who have made it their goal to DESTROY THE CHURCH OF CHRIST (in all its many expressions, both Catholic as well as Protestant).



Realize that the Adversary of Christ DOES NOT CARE what denomination you belong to. They hate ALL Christians, and are against Christ wherever they find Him. They have determined within themselves to destroy every remnant of Christianity, by changing the Faith of Christ, gradually homogenizing it with "Universal" principles, essentially creating a single (false) religion through a false-Ecumenism.



Let us pray for one another, dear brothers and sisters, such as we are able, Catholic and Protestant alike. The Body of Christ is not divided. Rather, it is us who seek to divide ourselves from one another. Stop fighting other Christians, and realize we all have a common Enemy who seeks to destroy us from within our own ranks!



May God bless you all, and keep you and your families safe in these dark times, and may Christ have the eternal victory.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.