So far, on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, a grouping of DPR and LPR troops with the fire support of the Russian Armed Forces, have taken control of 255 settlements.

On July 20, the DPR military officials announced control of the village of Berestove, located north of Soledar.

The settlement is of strategic importance for the further advance of the Allied forces in the direction of Soledar and Bakhmut. It is a step towards cutting off the Bakhmut-Seversk highway from use by Ukrainian forces. The advance will also reduce the ability of Ukrainian artillery to shell settlements in the LPR.

No significant progress by any side was reported on the Donetsk front lines. Heavy artillery duels continue. The DPR troops gained a foothold on the southern outskirts of Pokrovskoe.

In the area of Ugledar, the Ukrainian military attempted to break through the Russian defenses but they were forced to retreat after suffering losses. A group of Ukrainian fighters was captured.

The headquarters of the DPR territorial Defense claimed control of the village of Staromayorskoye located to the southwest of Ugledar.

Several missile strikes hit Ukrainian facilities in Nikopol. The target of one of them was the permanent deployment point of the 301 anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces continue to shell the Kherson region. The deputy head of the Russian civil-military administration said that on the night of July 20, 12 HIMARS missiles were fired at the Antonovsky Bridge across the Dnieper River. Some were intercepted; about eight missiles hit the bridge.

It was revealed that the temporary deployment point of the HIMARS MLRS is located in the vicinity of Voznesensk.

Later this week the US White House is going to announce a new package of military assistance for Ukraine, which may include another batch of HIMARS MLRS and artillery systems. So far 12 HIMARS have been allocated to Ukraine, 3 of which have already been destroyed by Russian forces.

In turn, France said that six more French Caesar self-propelled howitzers, promised by Emmanuel Macron, are already on their way to Ukraine. Earlier, France had supplied Ukraine with 12 such howitzers.

Meanwhile, the German Defense Minister said that the Bundeswehr is running out of resources to help Ukraine, but Berlin will continue to support Kiev. Germany supplies Ukraine with the Panzerhaubitzen 2000 self-propelled howitzers

However, this is not enough for Kiev which is becoming less selective. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine invited manufacturers of weapons to test their new products on the territory of his country. The Kiev regime is set to make Ukraine a testing ground for new Western weapons.

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