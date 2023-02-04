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SNAFU report - 2023-02-04 (Ep. 12) - F.E.D., M2 Money Supply to ZERO, China and Blackstone, BALLOON
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[x] Foreign Exchange Department (FED) - https://bizfluent.com/list-6748849-types-international-banking.html
- Gold and Silver XE went to $0?!? - https://www.usdebtclock.org/gold-precious-metals.html
- [x] China nearing collapse & Evergrande
- https://www.dailywire.com/news/chinese-real-estate-collapse-throws-economy-into-crisis
- https://realting.com/news/crisis-in-the-real-estate-market-in-china
- [x] The World's Largest Private Equity Firm, Blackstone.
- https://lexchart.com/org-charts/blackstone-nyse-bx-company-structure/
- https://app.lexchart.com/public/blackstone-nyse-bx-company-structure-with-segments/c_szUXtSQAivH85uQ4vJ1w
- https://www.blackstone.com/the-firm/our-people/#people-directory
- https://www.blackstone.com/insights/article/how-esg-objectives-strengthen-link-logistics/
- https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/bx
- [ ] 2004 EMP Report: https://ept.ms/3wUwVMh
- [ ] EMP Committee Hearing: https://ept.ms/3wV3Znm
- [ ] Pentagon Statement: https://ept.ms/3YmXu8F & https://ept.ms/3HXP1Ub
- [x] China surveillance balloon over AK, MO, NV
- Monkey Works: https://youtu.be/KwhPPIFHJCg?t=981 @ 16:00
- https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/china-spy-balloon/2023/02/03/id/1107243/
- Currently at 60,000 ft
- https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-experts-believe-chinese-balloon-is-practice-run-for-emp-attack-on-america/
- Height requirements for EMP: http://viewzone.com/emp.html
- Current trajectory: https://twitter.com/wildweatherdan/status/1621321055628365824
- Original article: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/rcna68879
- 2nd article: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11707697/Chinese-surveillance-balloon-spotted-Montana.html
- Flynn: https://twitter.com/GenFlynn/status/1621303962803519493
- Updated: https://www.kulr8.com/news/flights-at-billings-logan-international-airport-temporarily-grounded-wednesday-as-many-noticed-an-unidentified-object/article_cb4d11b6-a328-11ed-83cb-fbf1388f61fe.html
- Images, video: https://billingsgazette.com/news/local/balloon-spotted-over-billings-being-investigated-as-chinese-spy-satellite/article_f3ba383e-a348-11ed-810b-93023cfc3fb6.html
- Image: https://www.yourbigsky.com/billings-beat/picture-of-what-appears-to-be-a-top-secret-satellite-balloon-taken-from-ground-in-mt-faa-not-making-statement/
- [x] CANADA
- https://www.barrons.com/news/canada-says-potential-second-incident-linked-to-spy-balloon-01675402508
- https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/news/2023/02/statement-on-high-altitude-surveillance-balloon.html
- [x] Costa Rica
- https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/another-chinese-spy-balloon-traveling-over-latin-america-pentagon-says_5033544.html
Egg yolks cure SARS
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33191178/
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