Maria Zeee-Canada in Chains: The Totalitarian Model Spreads ft. Tajana Cekic

Daily Pulse Ep 167 | Social media personality Tajana Cekic joins us to detail the harrowing reality of living in Canada today. Tajana, having fled war in Eastern Europe as a child, draws comparisons between that era and how western government's are behaving, exposing the blueprint of where this all leads next.