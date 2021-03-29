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Darkest Side of CERN- Destruction of Souls -Critical!!!!
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560 views • March 29, 2021
Original Video is Here https://youtu.be/oChedPBBdhE
CERN is already powering up in the Middle East in their (Open) SESAME site. . You MUST know the effects. The vid slides are private locutions posted for our discernment years ago on SpiritDaily.com I knew the earliest part referred to genetic experiments, (not posted here) and I believed the later referred to CERN. This is the first time I have been able to locate an inside scientist talk about both the science in layman's terms & the spiritual issues. My discernment tells me the locutions are deadly accurate, and with 3 power-ups this year, we may well be facing the horror of the worst prophecies given through the history of the church. Q - will Our Lord reveal to these people heaven's fundamental alarm BEFORE further damage occurs? May God be with all of you.
Get Saved
www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
CERN is already powering up in the Middle East in their (Open) SESAME site. . You MUST know the effects. The vid slides are private locutions posted for our discernment years ago on SpiritDaily.com I knew the earliest part referred to genetic experiments, (not posted here) and I believed the later referred to CERN. This is the first time I have been able to locate an inside scientist talk about both the science in layman's terms & the spiritual issues. My discernment tells me the locutions are deadly accurate, and with 3 power-ups this year, we may well be facing the horror of the worst prophecies given through the history of the church. Q - will Our Lord reveal to these people heaven's fundamental alarm BEFORE further damage occurs? May God be with all of you.
Get Saved
www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
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