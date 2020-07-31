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The doctors are very concerned with the disinformation campaign being played out in the far left American media today.
From their website: “If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease.”
Dr. Simone Gold, a board certified emergency physician, spoke this week at the White Coat Summit. After over 18 million views of their conference on Monday Google, YouTube and Facebook removed their videos.
On Thursday night Dr. Gold told Tucker Carlson that she was fired from her position after 20 years as an emergency room physician because she appeared at the White Coat Summit this week.
Dr. Simone Gold also told Tucker Carlson she has hired respected Attorney Lin Wood to represent her:
Source : https://humansarefree.com/2020/07/dr-simone-gold-fired-from-hospital-after-attending-white-coat-summit.html
HUMANS ARE FREE