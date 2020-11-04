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Melchisedec
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11 views • November 04, 2020
Who was this king of Salem, that met Abraham after the slaughter of the kings? Don't you think it is time for the truth? Will knowing this change who you are? It has to. For
the information in this video is new, and nobody is talking about it. And it was hidden in the word of God the whole time.
Melchisedec is important to your Christian faith. You will be inspired.
the information in this video is new, and nobody is talking about it. And it was hidden in the word of God the whole time.
Melchisedec is important to your Christian faith. You will be inspired.
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