Help Me - Sonny Boy

A groovy mid-tempo F minor shuffle with crisply interlocked drums and electric bass in swung syncopation, Clean guitar plays pentatonic riffs; harmonica leads with bends and chugs, Organ and electric piano layer chunky riffs and soulful pads, Instrumental breaks feature harmonica over a hypnotic groove; the simmering outro keeps the pulse alive, channeling classic Chicago blues fused with early ’60s R&B and soul sounds





[Verse 1] You gotta help me Can't do it all by myself Help me baby Can't do it all by myself If you don't help me darling I'll find myself somebody else [Verse 2] When I walk You walk with me When I talk You talk to me Help me baby Yeah If you don't help me darling I'll find myself somebody else [Verse 3] When all my "natches" Will put all your money down When all my "natches" Will put all your money down You know that we sleep there When I don't feel like lying down