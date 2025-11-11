BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Help Me - Sonny Boy
wolfburg
wolfburg
19 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 2 days ago
A groovy mid-tempo F minor shuffle with crisply interlocked drums and electric bass in swung syncopation, Clean guitar plays pentatonic riffs; harmonica leads with bends and chugs, Organ and electric piano layer chunky riffs and soulful pads, Instrumental breaks feature harmonica over a hypnotic groove; the simmering outro keeps the pulse alive, channeling classic Chicago blues fused with early ’60s R&B and soul sounds

[Verse 1] You gotta help me Can't do it all by myself Help me baby Can't do it all by myself If you don't help me darling I'll find myself somebody else [Verse 2] When I walk You walk with me When I talk You talk to me Help me baby Yeah If you don't help me darling I'll find myself somebody else [Verse 3] When all my "natches" Will put all your money down When all my "natches" Will put all your money down You know that we sleep there When I don't feel like lying down

Keywords
upright bassresonatorfingerpicked acousticand brushed drumsa country-track begins with swirling organ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy