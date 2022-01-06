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A Common Word: How The Pope, Islam, The UN & Noahide Laws Attack The Church & Society
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36 views • January 06, 2022
Our latest installment of Rotten to the Core Wednesdays on The Sons of Liberty radio has us looking at what is being put forth by A Common Word. It is seeking to bring Islam, Christianity, Zionist Judaism under one umbrella with Islam at the front. The threat is real as Christianity is the only true Abrahamic faith (Galatians) and the only worldview that embraces Jesus the Christ as God in the flesh, the One and only savior of all men (Acts 4:12) from their sins (lawlessness; 1 John 3:4). The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me to provide the videos and documents showing how this is taking place right in the heart of where former President Donald Trump established his antichrist "Abraham Accords," The United Arab Emirates. Don't miss this one!
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-common-word-how-the-pope-islam-the-un-noahide-laws-attack-the-church-society-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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