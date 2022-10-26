The Virus Debate | Planned Illusion

FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Source: https://www.plannedillusion.com/news-weekly/episode80
Planned Illusion | Jimurphy
In this episode
It was an honor to host the first members only PLannedilLusion LIVE. It definitely lived up to the hype, but more importantly the guests articulated prescient issues with the Virus debate.
Many thanks to Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Mark Bailey and Dr. Kevin Corbett for their heroic endeavors to expose the lies and proclaim the truth, even at great cost.
In short Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Mark Bailey and Dr. Kevin Corbett need our help to burst the bubble surrounding what is a monumental hoax. This was a sickening show to watch as it became very clear that humanity has been fooled. The shock for me was to hear Dr. Tom Cowan and Dr. Mark Bailey were under attack from so-called Truthers ...REALLY!!!!
This is where we are... the saying goes. 'Its easier to fool someone than it is to convince someone they have been fooled'.
This is an important video on so many levels. For the sake of humanity, share this video to all, even those who worship the God of Vaccines and the religion of Virology.
Show Links:
Dr. Tom Cowan
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/
Dr. Mark Bailey
The “Settling The Virus Debate” Statement
https://drsambailey.com/resources/settling-the-virus-debate/
A Farewell To Virology - by Dr. Mark Bailey:
https://drsambailey.com/a-farewell-to-virology-expert-edition/
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
AndrewKaufmanMD.com
TrueMedicineUniversity.com
TerrainTheFilm.com
Dr. Kevin Corbett
Telegram channel Citizen Science
https://t.me/citisci
Dr. Kevin Corbett, website
www.kevinpcorbett.com
The Perth group report - The South African Presidential Aids Advisory
http://www.theperthgroup.com/SOUTHAFRICA/SA-AIDSReport2001.pdf
Many thanks to all the members who supported this show
