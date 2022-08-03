Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 12:00, August 3, 2022 - Eng Full Text.

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥High-precision strike of the Russian Aerospace Forces on a temporary deployment point of 81st AFU Airmobile Brigade in Nikolaevka, Donetsk People's Republic, has destroyed over 50 nationalists and 6 vehicles.





💥High-precision, long-range airborne missiles have destroyed a storage base with foreign-made weapons and ammunition near Radekhov, Lvov Region, supplied to the Kiev regime from Poland.





▫️Commanders of 132nd Reconnaissance Battalion refused to follow orders from their commanders and crossed Severskyi Donets River with their personnel and left for a temporary deployment point near Nortsovka in Kharkov Region due to high losses caused by artillery fire.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️3 command posts have been hit, including a battalion of 72nd Mechanized Brigade near Veselaya Dolina in Donetsk People's Republic and 65th Mechanized Brigade near Yulievka, Zaporozhye Region, as well as 133 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.





▫️4 missile and artillery weapons and ammunition depots near Varvarovka, Artemovsk, Vodyanoye, and Ocheretino in Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 1 fuel storage facility for military equipment near Galitsynovo, Nikolaev Region, have been destroyed.





💥In the course of counter-battery warfare, 2 platoons of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, 3 platoons of Msta-B guns, 3 platoons of Gvozdika guns and 2 platoons of D-30 howitzers at firing positions near Tonen'koye, Lastochkino, Zaitsevo, Avdeevka, Novgorodskoye, Orlovka, Shakhtorskoye and Novoselovka Pervaya in Donetsk People's Republic have been suppressed.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air overnight near Dibrova, Donetsk People's Republic, Balakleya, Kapitolovka and Dmitrovka, Kharkov Region.





▫️In addition, 2 Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been intercepted near Chernobaevka, Kherson Region.





📊In total, 261 Ukrainian airplanes and 145 helicopters, 1,669 unmanned aerial vehicles, 361 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,231 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 782 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,242 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,676 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.