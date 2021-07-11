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La storia stessa dimostra che gli anti vax e quelli contro la mascherina sono nel giusto
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4363 views • July 11, 2021
Non c'è molto da ripetere su quanto le persone attente hanno saputo scoprire.
A lungo termine i vaccini termineranno la vita degli esseri umani che si sono lasciati abbindolare da maniaci burattini al potere.
A lungo termine i vaccini termineranno la vita degli esseri umani che si sono lasciati abbindolare da maniaci burattini al potere.
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