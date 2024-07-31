REPUBLICANS CLAIM THEY SHARE VALUES WITH JEWS IN ISRAEL ₪ HOW 'BOUT DAT RAPE THO❓

Republicans claim they share values with jews in Israel. Here is the Israeli Knesset having a debate on whether it's appropriate to gang rape helpless female prisoners.





Source: https://gab.com/Wanderers_Choice/posts/112876610099368461





Here Israeli lawmakers are debating if it's okay for Jews to sodomize nonjewish prisoners





This is where our tax dollars go





https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/1818142263874367838