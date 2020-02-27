© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Martin Pall with Lark in Texas on our future!
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
82 views • February 27, 2020
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK : protecting the children in a digital industrial age - https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
Martin Pall on 5G - https://emfkeepers.co.il/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/MainzAccount4-2.docx
Martin Pall on safety guidelines fraud - https://emfkeepers.co.il/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/SafetyGuidelineFraud2.pdf
What is genocide?
https://www.genocidewatch.com/about-genocide
The Ten Stages of Genocide
https://www.genocidewatch.com/ten-stages-of-genocide
About Lawfare: A Brief History of the Term...
https://www.lawfareblog.com/about-lawfare-brief-history-term-and-site
What is a SLAPP?
SLAPP = Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation
https://anti-slapp.org/what-is-a-slapp
Understanding Anti-SLAPP Laws
https://www.rcfp.org/resources/anti-slapp-laws/
*Memetic warfare: the future of war
https://www.thefreelibrary.com/Memetic+warfare%3a+the+future+of+war.-a0263040903
Rebooting the Mind and Heart to Get at Humanity 2.0 and a Global Convergence (see first comment by Lark)
http://invisibleserfscollar.com/rebooting-the-mind-and-heart-to-get-at-humanity-2-0-and-a-global-convergence/#comments
Communitarianism: First Things First
http://republicbroadcasting.org/news/communitarianism-first-things-first/
Lark on Communitarianism
http://republicbroadcasting.org/news/lark-on-communitarianism/
The Axemaker's Gift: Technology's Capture and Control of Our Minds and Culture (1997), by Robert Ornstein and James Burke
https://humanjourney.us/tools-and-the-development-of-contemporary-society-section/the-axemakers-gift/ Notice the communitarian solution? 😉
AGENDA 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgxWPGzwMjw&t=108s
Magnetobiology and Organisms
https://www.politicsforum.org/forum/viewtopic.php?t=173630
Patrick Henry quote
http://www.libertygunrights.com/PresPkg19Pgs.pdf
Martin Pall on 5G - https://emfkeepers.co.il/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/MainzAccount4-2.docx
Martin Pall on safety guidelines fraud - https://emfkeepers.co.il/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/SafetyGuidelineFraud2.pdf
What is genocide?
https://www.genocidewatch.com/about-genocide
The Ten Stages of Genocide
https://www.genocidewatch.com/ten-stages-of-genocide
About Lawfare: A Brief History of the Term...
https://www.lawfareblog.com/about-lawfare-brief-history-term-and-site
What is a SLAPP?
SLAPP = Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation
https://anti-slapp.org/what-is-a-slapp
Understanding Anti-SLAPP Laws
https://www.rcfp.org/resources/anti-slapp-laws/
*Memetic warfare: the future of war
https://www.thefreelibrary.com/Memetic+warfare%3a+the+future+of+war.-a0263040903
Rebooting the Mind and Heart to Get at Humanity 2.0 and a Global Convergence (see first comment by Lark)
http://invisibleserfscollar.com/rebooting-the-mind-and-heart-to-get-at-humanity-2-0-and-a-global-convergence/#comments
Communitarianism: First Things First
http://republicbroadcasting.org/news/communitarianism-first-things-first/
Lark on Communitarianism
http://republicbroadcasting.org/news/lark-on-communitarianism/
The Axemaker's Gift: Technology's Capture and Control of Our Minds and Culture (1997), by Robert Ornstein and James Burke
https://humanjourney.us/tools-and-the-development-of-contemporary-society-section/the-axemakers-gift/ Notice the communitarian solution? 😉
AGENDA 21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgxWPGzwMjw&t=108s
Magnetobiology and Organisms
https://www.politicsforum.org/forum/viewtopic.php?t=173630
Patrick Henry quote
http://www.libertygunrights.com/PresPkg19Pgs.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.