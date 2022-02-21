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UN Shows Up In Canada: When Representatives Become Traitors To The People
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30 views • February 21, 2022
Over the weekend, video reports confirmed that the United Nations had invaded Canada as two commercial size aircraft were spotted in North Bay. This was timed precisely with unbadged, unnamed "Police" Nazis on the streets of Ottawa beating and acting lawlessly against the people. We'll cover this story and more in this episode.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/un-shows-up-in-canada-when-representatives-become-traitors-to-the-people-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/un-shows-up-in-canada-when-representatives-become-traitors-to-the-people-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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