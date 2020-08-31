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Patriot Beside Friend Who Was Shot and Killed by Antifa Terrorist Speak Out
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214 views • August 31, 2020
Alex Jones is joined by Joey Gibson founder of http://patriot-prayer.com/ and member Chandler Pappas who witnessed his mfriend gunned down in the street in cold blood by an antifa terrorist as they attempt to shed light on the sensless act of violence.
The official go fund me can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/aaron-danielson-official-page
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
The official go fund me can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/aaron-danielson-official-page
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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