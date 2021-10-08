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GLOBAL WARMING SCAM - Sizzling the numbers - Global Warming is based on FAKED data!
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206 views • October 08, 2021
https://odysee.com/@TonyHeller:c/sizzling-october-1921:9
One hundred years ago millions of people around the world were starving from the record heat and drought. But the hot weather of 1921 has been erased by government agencies.
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vQKGjr1O2U
LBRY URL
lbry://@TonyHeller#c/sizzling-october-1921#9
Claim ID
95033cfe9e8979cc75112a0489779bf4077ffc38
One hundred years ago millions of people around the world were starving from the record heat and drought. But the hot weather of 1921 has been erased by government agencies.
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vQKGjr1O2U
LBRY URL
lbry://@TonyHeller#c/sizzling-october-1921#9
Claim ID
95033cfe9e8979cc75112a0489779bf4077ffc38
Keywords
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