Etienne de la Boetie²: To See The Cage Is To Leave It!

Etienne de la Boetie² discusses his latest book "To See The Cage Is To Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many" and the latest in MAGA madness, from the Venezuela takeover to the technocratic transition.
Websites
Linktree https://linktr.ee/artofliberty
Government Scam https://government-scam.com
Substack https://artofliberty.substack.com
About Etienne de la Boetie2
Etienne de la Boetie² is the nom de plume of a voluntaryist author, father, technology entrepreneur, cyclist, runner, hot yogi, multi-disciplinarian truther, armchair economist, cryptocurrency enthusiast, and neo-abolitionist who is experimenting with large-scale cult deprogramming. Mr. Boetie² distills 20+ years of research into short, easily-digestible treatises on individual subjects and optimizes them for the 65% of society who are visual learners. Boetie includes references and links to more comprehensive research and the “authentic voices” of the developing alternative media.
