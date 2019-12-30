THE NOW PROPHECIES - BILL SALUS IN MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

We welcome Bill Salus as our guest speaker. Do you believe the Lord still works through dreams and visions? Bill Salus does. A few months ago Bill awoke in the middle of the night after hearing these words in a dream—The Now Prophecies. Bill was convinced it was a message straight from God. As the thought of going back to sleep crossed his mind, his cell phone rang. It was a call from somewhere in Africa and they didn’t speak a word of English! Wide awake now, Bill took it as a sign and he began writing like he never had before—in complete seclusion for 4 straight months! As things come to a head in the Middle East, the nations of the world seem poised once again for battle. Israel, Russia, Syria, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the USA . . . are we about to see World War 3? Is this the season? Are Psalm 83, Ezekiel 38, Isaiah 17 and Jeremiah 49 about to be fulfilled in rapid fire succession? These are most certainly the NOW Prophecies.