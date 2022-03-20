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For Donbass
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70 views • March 20, 2022
Life is cheap for our government and the state run media. They use us like cattle but the Russian people they want exterminated.
"Cuckoo" - War in Donbass, Polina Gagarina & Olga Zadonskaya (2015)"
https://youtu.be/H--ZT5vJ8_E
"Cuckoo" - War in Donbass, Polina Gagarina & Olga Zadonskaya (2015)"
https://youtu.be/H--ZT5vJ8_E
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