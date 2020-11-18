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COVID-19 VACCINE contains the cells of a 14 week old Aborted fetus!
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9353 views • November 18, 2020
Many of the vaccines we allow our children to receive have MRC-5 human diploid cells (which is cells from an aborted fetus' lungs!
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf
This is on the packaging label from AstraZeneca for the new Covid vaccine!
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf
This is on the packaging label from AstraZeneca for the new Covid vaccine!
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