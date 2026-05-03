Q: What is the Jew Problem ?

A: The Jews are fundamentally of a belief that non-jews are less human (lacking souls) and need to be subjugated by usury. This means that any society of people who is capable of designing systems to move beyond money systems must be attacked and eliminated.

The goal of Christianity is to reach a state of heaven on earth (a place of such peace and abundance that money is obsolete). Christians are therefore the mortal ennemi of jews. Jews killed 200 million christians in the past 100 years.

Hitler was right, the jewish problem is most fundamental to the freedom of all people. Jews worldwide must be institutionalized or eliminated. The fraudulant funds of these demons gained through usury, war, and propaganda (like Hollywood) must be reclaimed. The people must refuse the debts of the central banking cartels and delete all the globalist child murderers.

In 2026, Iran began the revolution.

What will you do to fight for freedom ?



