Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ain't No Rest for the Wicked Cage the Elephant
37 views
channel image
boxoffrogs
Published 14 days ago |

Ain't No Rest for the Wicked

"Ain't No Rest for the Wicked" is the third single by the American rock band Cage the Elephant. It was released as a CD single on June 16, 2008 by Relentless Records and became the first Top 40 hit for the band in the UK.

Ain't No Rest for the Wicked

Cage the Elephant

Written by: Matt Shultz, Lincoln Parish, Brad Shultz, Jared Champion, Daniel Tichenor

Album: Cage The Elephant

Released: 2008


He was a-

Ya know it

He was a-


I was walking down the street

When out the corner of my eye

I saw a pretty little thing approaching me

She said, I've never seen a man

Who looks so all alone

Uh, could you use a little company?


If you pay the right price

Your evening will be nice

And you can go and send me on my way

I said, "You're such a sweet young thing

Why'd you do this to yourself?"

She looked at me and this is what she said


"Oh, there ain't no rest for the wicked

Money don't grow on trees

I got bills to pay

I got mouths to feed

There ain't nothing in this world for free

I know I can't slow down

I can't hold back

Though you know

I wish I could

Oh, no there ain't no rest for the wicked

Until we close our eyes for good"


Not even 15 minutes later

I'm still walking down the street

When I saw the shadow of a man creep out of sight

And then he swept up from behind

He put a gun up to my head

He made it clear he wasn't looking for a fight


He said, "Give me all you've got

I want your money not your life

But if you try to make a move, I won't think twice"

I told him, "You can have my cash

But first you know I got to ask

What made you want to live this kind of life?"


He said, "There ain't no rest for the wicked

Money don't grow on trees

I got bills to pay

I got mouths to feed

There ain't nothing in this world for free

I know I can't slow down

I can't hold back

Though you know, I wish I could

Oh no there ain't no rest for the wicked

Until we close our eyes for good"

Yeah


You know it

He was a-

You know it

He was a-


Well, now a couple hours passed

And I was sitting at my house

The day was winding down and coming to an end

And so I turned on the TV

And flipped it over to the news

And what I saw I almost couldn't comprehend


I saw a preacher man in cuffs

He'd taken money from the church

He'd stuffed his bank account with righteous dollar bills

But even still I can't say much

Because I know we're all the same

Oh yes, we all seek out to satisfy those thrills


You know there ain't no rest for the wicked

Money don't grow on trees

We got bills to pay

We got mouths to feed

There ain't nothing in this world for free

I know we can't slow down

We can't hold back, though you know, we wish we could

Oh no, there ain't no rest for the wicked

Until we close our eyes for good

Keywords
social mediamemesboxoffrogsaboxoffrogshnicccage the elephantaint no rest for the wicked

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket