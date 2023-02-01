Ain't No Rest for the Wicked
"Ain't No Rest for the Wicked" is the third single by the American rock band Cage the Elephant. It was released as a CD single on June 16, 2008 by Relentless Records and became the first Top 40 hit for the band in the UK.
Ain't No Rest for the Wicked
Cage the Elephant
Written by: Matt Shultz, Lincoln Parish, Brad Shultz, Jared Champion, Daniel Tichenor
Album: Cage The Elephant
Released: 2008
He was a-
Ya know it
He was a-
I was walking down the street
When out the corner of my eye
I saw a pretty little thing approaching me
She said, I've never seen a man
Who looks so all alone
Uh, could you use a little company?
If you pay the right price
Your evening will be nice
And you can go and send me on my way
I said, "You're such a sweet young thing
Why'd you do this to yourself?"
She looked at me and this is what she said
"Oh, there ain't no rest for the wicked
Money don't grow on trees
I got bills to pay
I got mouths to feed
There ain't nothing in this world for free
I know I can't slow down
I can't hold back
Though you know
I wish I could
Oh, no there ain't no rest for the wicked
Until we close our eyes for good"
Not even 15 minutes later
I'm still walking down the street
When I saw the shadow of a man creep out of sight
And then he swept up from behind
He put a gun up to my head
He made it clear he wasn't looking for a fight
He said, "Give me all you've got
I want your money not your life
But if you try to make a move, I won't think twice"
I told him, "You can have my cash
But first you know I got to ask
What made you want to live this kind of life?"
He said, "There ain't no rest for the wicked
Money don't grow on trees
I got bills to pay
I got mouths to feed
There ain't nothing in this world for free
I know I can't slow down
I can't hold back
Though you know, I wish I could
Oh no there ain't no rest for the wicked
Until we close our eyes for good"
Yeah
You know it
He was a-
You know it
He was a-
Well, now a couple hours passed
And I was sitting at my house
The day was winding down and coming to an end
And so I turned on the TV
And flipped it over to the news
And what I saw I almost couldn't comprehend
I saw a preacher man in cuffs
He'd taken money from the church
He'd stuffed his bank account with righteous dollar bills
But even still I can't say much
Because I know we're all the same
Oh yes, we all seek out to satisfy those thrills
You know there ain't no rest for the wicked
Money don't grow on trees
We got bills to pay
We got mouths to feed
There ain't nothing in this world for free
I know we can't slow down
We can't hold back, though you know, we wish we could
Oh no, there ain't no rest for the wicked
Until we close our eyes for good
