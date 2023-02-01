Ain't No Rest for the Wicked

"Ain't No Rest for the Wicked" is the third single by the American rock band Cage the Elephant. It was released as a CD single on June 16, 2008 by Relentless Records and became the first Top 40 hit for the band in the UK.

Ain't No Rest for the Wicked

Cage the Elephant

Written by: Matt Shultz, Lincoln Parish, Brad Shultz, Jared Champion, Daniel Tichenor

Album: Cage The Elephant

Released: 2008





He was a-

Ya know it

He was a-





I was walking down the street

When out the corner of my eye

I saw a pretty little thing approaching me

She said, I've never seen a man

Who looks so all alone

Uh, could you use a little company?





If you pay the right price

Your evening will be nice

And you can go and send me on my way

I said, "You're such a sweet young thing

Why'd you do this to yourself?"

She looked at me and this is what she said





"Oh, there ain't no rest for the wicked

Money don't grow on trees

I got bills to pay

I got mouths to feed

There ain't nothing in this world for free

I know I can't slow down

I can't hold back

Though you know

I wish I could

Oh, no there ain't no rest for the wicked

Until we close our eyes for good"





Not even 15 minutes later

I'm still walking down the street

When I saw the shadow of a man creep out of sight

And then he swept up from behind

He put a gun up to my head

He made it clear he wasn't looking for a fight





He said, "Give me all you've got

I want your money not your life

But if you try to make a move, I won't think twice"

I told him, "You can have my cash

But first you know I got to ask

What made you want to live this kind of life?"





He said, "There ain't no rest for the wicked

Money don't grow on trees

I got bills to pay

I got mouths to feed

There ain't nothing in this world for free

I know I can't slow down

I can't hold back

Though you know, I wish I could

Oh no there ain't no rest for the wicked

Until we close our eyes for good"

Yeah





You know it

He was a-

You know it

He was a-





Well, now a couple hours passed

And I was sitting at my house

The day was winding down and coming to an end

And so I turned on the TV

And flipped it over to the news

And what I saw I almost couldn't comprehend





I saw a preacher man in cuffs

He'd taken money from the church

He'd stuffed his bank account with righteous dollar bills

But even still I can't say much

Because I know we're all the same

Oh yes, we all seek out to satisfy those thrills





You know there ain't no rest for the wicked

Money don't grow on trees

We got bills to pay

We got mouths to feed

There ain't nothing in this world for free

I know we can't slow down

We can't hold back, though you know, we wish we could

Oh no, there ain't no rest for the wicked

Until we close our eyes for good