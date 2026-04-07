Turkey: shooting at the Israeli consulate in Istanbul

Footage of the shooting at the Israeli consulate in Istanbul.

According to the latest reports from Turkish media, three people were killed and two police officers were injured.

Adding:

❗️The US has carried out "dozens" of strikes on bunkers, a radar station, and ammunition depots on Kharg Island, according to Fox News.

More:

❗️The IDF announces that a large-scale wave of strikes on dozens of regime targets throughout Iran has been completed.

Key railway lines and bridges have been attacked to prevent the IRGC from transferring weapons.

Adding:

⚡️The USA has largely achieved its military goals in Iran, and the operation will soon be completed, Vance stated.

Adding:

The IRGC declares that restraint is over and they will strike at the infrastructure of the US and its partners, threatening to disrupt oil and gas supplies in the region for many years.