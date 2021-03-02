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US currency, look what I found
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1171 views • March 02, 2021
Just a few pics from my vast library of photos of US currency magnified under a microscope. Please reduce video size so the images display properly, full screen is to blown up. The actual photos are about the size of a postage stamp.
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