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Rooster in the front yard testing my old Sony HDR-CX190
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42 views • August 23, 2021
Found my old Sony video camera and wanted to see if it still worked.
In kdenlive I had to do some color correction but the image is not really bad for such a small and old camera
In kdenlive I had to do some color correction but the image is not really bad for such a small and old camera
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