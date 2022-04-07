A Japanese Blogger Dedicated “Flowers of Peace” to the Refugees and the Whistleblower Movement

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/04/2022 The Japanese comes to dedicate “Flowers of Peace” to Wenyao, the refugees and the Whistleblower Movement, wishing to promote the Whistleblower Movement via social media when back in Japan. He says, the Chinese people who run these rescue tents are different. They are free from communism who are putting their new ideas into action.