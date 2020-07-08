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Morning Deck Talk July 8 2020 Testimony Pt 1
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8 views • July 08, 2020
Reflections on salvation and how I came to know the Lord; Religious does not make saved; It is never by our works but by the faith and trust in the finished work of Christ on the cross. By Faith alone, in Christ alone.
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