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Situation Update Clips | Vegetarian Dog Fail 😆
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94 views • September 30, 2021
Mike shares a hilarious video of someone claiming their dog CHOOSES to be vegetarian!
From Situation Update, Sep 30, 2021 - Why red states must NULLIFY the federal government to save their citizens from mass death
https://www.brighteon.com/761c37a4-ba9a-438c-8ac8-b33c0a591859
For full Situation Update episodes & updates from The Health Ranger, Mike Adams, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
For more Situation Update Clips, visit:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suclips
From Situation Update, Sep 30, 2021 - Why red states must NULLIFY the federal government to save their citizens from mass death
https://www.brighteon.com/761c37a4-ba9a-438c-8ac8-b33c0a591859
For full Situation Update episodes & updates from The Health Ranger, Mike Adams, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
For more Situation Update Clips, visit:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suclips
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