© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thought Control.
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • August 28, 2021
Three process that are being used to manipulate individuals to hurt and torture one of their fellows on an ongoing bases over more than eighteen years is as follows Authorization, Routinization and Dehumanization. You can become connected to a computer control system by means of devices which are ingested, injected, implanted or connected to your body in some way. Once connected, data can be exchanged and your body and devices inside your body can be remotely monitored and remote controlled.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.