Martin Armstrong - Oil 250, Bitcoin, Inflation, Socialism Collapse, Civil War/WWIII

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***Note on Oil for June 20: Oil topped at 130.50 on March 7. Again on June 14 at 123.68. It is crashing down to 60 per barrel. This forecast of 250 will take place in 2023.***
4:58 Oil 250 in 2023
5:34 Bitcoin - Useless with no electricity or internet
1:10 Inflation by China waging war on West
6:14 Climate-change, one-world-government will fail.
3:07 WWIII
5 clips, 21:06.
Thumbnail Armstrong Chart: Socialism collapse begins 2024.676 (Day 247 on the Julian Date calendar).
Entire interview can be watched here:
Martin Armstrong – The Destruction of the World’s Economy – June 7, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TnxMSfmf9R90/
Armstrong's website: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/
Armstrong's 100-percent Accurate AI computer: https://ask-socrates.com/