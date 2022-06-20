Martin Armstrong - Oil 250, Bitcoin, Inflation, Socialism Collapse, Civil War/WWIII

***Note on Oil for June 20: Oil topped at 130.50 on March 7. Again on June 14 at 123.68. It is crashing down to 60 per barrel. This forecast of 250 will take place in 2023.***

4:58 Oil 250 in 2023

5:34 Bitcoin - Useless with no electricity or internet

1:10 Inflation by China waging war on West

6:14 Climate-change, one-world-government will fail.

3:07 WWIII

5 clips, 21:06.



Thumbnail Armstrong Chart: Socialism collapse begins 2024.676 (Day 247 on the Julian Date calendar).



Entire interview can be watched here:



Martin Armstrong – The Destruction of the World’s Economy – June 7, 2022

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TnxMSfmf9R90/





Armstrong's website: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/

Armstrong's 100-percent Accurate AI computer: https://ask-socrates.com/