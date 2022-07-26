Building a Platform and Encouraging Talents Policy, Allowing Them to Grow With the Platform

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https://gnews.org/post/pzikf721
The first important thing to attract talents is the incentive mechanism, and the second is the environment platform. Both can realize the value of the talent and let him get the benefit.