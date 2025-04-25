BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ep. 1832: The Tragic Death of Vincent Tyler Morin
32 views • 2 weeks ago

I've done a rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary on this matter:

* Armed man dressed in tactical gear killed by Hillsborough deputies identified as Army veteran

https://www.fox13news.com/news/man-shot-killed-hillsborough-deputies-identified-u-s-army-veteran

* Florida man armed with assault rifle, dressed in tactical gear, shot & killed by deputies: HCSO

https://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-man-armed-assault-rifle-dressed-tactical-gear-shot-killed-deputies-hcso

* DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING INVESTIGATION IN BRANDON

https://www.teamhcso.com/News/PressRelease/d062ef07-95d4-486e-85b4-5459f378173c/25-80

* Police Shooting of Vincent Morin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apQbsgFebAk

* State of Florida vs. Vincent Tyler Morin

https://hover.hillsclerk.com/html/case/searchResults.html

* A Tampa Bay Pastor Has Been Arrested for Holding Services During COVID-19 Lockdown

https://relevantmagazine.com/faith/church/a-tampa-bay-pastor-has-been-arrested-for-holding-services-during-covid-19-lockdown/

* Florida Statutes 790.053 Open carrying of weapons.—

http://www.leg.state.fl.us/statutes/index.cfm?App_mode=Display_Statute&URL=0700-0799/0790/Sections/0790.053.html

* Florida Constitution Article 1 Section 2

eg.state.fl.us/Statutes/index.cfm?Mode=Constitution&Submenu=3&Tab=statutes&CFID=154466412&CFTOKEN=7b129791f97d6824-29199F9F-FB8D-5F2B-3EB2E6541D35A593#A1S02

* Tragic Death in Brandon: Family Remembers Vincent Tyler Morin

https://trendsnewsline.com/2025/04/23/tragic-death-in-brandon-family-remembers-vincent-tyler-morin/


Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"


Contact, [email protected]


Donations:

* PayPal - https://PayPal.me/LokiLuck3

* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3

* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast


#HillsboroughFL #BrandonFL #VincentMorin #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance

floridapolice shootinghillsborough county floridavincent mironbrandon florida
