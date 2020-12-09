Brecht Arnaert: "The problem with praxeology"

Video of the lecture I gave on the 11th of March 2018 at the Instituto Juan de Mariana in Madrid. First, I analyze the Misesian system of thought, which harbors a fatal non sequitur: from the understanding of his own actions as human, it is not a logical necessity to think that others are human too - this is a psychological projection. By exploring the radical uncertainty that lies at the basis of our human experience, we come to a first of three paradoxes: uncertainty seems to be so radical that we do not even know if uncertainty exists. From this paradoxes, two other paradoxes can be derived, and behind these three paradoxes, an essence can be imagined. It is my intention to demonstrate that this Trinity of Paradox bears close resemblance to the Holy Trinity of the Catholic Church. I believe it can be shown that it is the acceptance of a specific dogma within Catholic metaphysics that created the mind-set that led Menger to methodological success.