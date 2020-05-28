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Rep. Jim Jordan on why House Republicans are holding up FISA bill
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13 views • May 28, 2020
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, talks to Lou Dobbs about the current bill and why House Republicans are holding the legislation until they deliver a better product for President Trump to sign.
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