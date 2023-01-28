Create New Account
Unacceptable Views: Canada Freedom Convoy - Documentary (2022)
Published 18 hours ago |

Video Source: https://rumble.com/v1ylnxm-unacceptable-views-2022-full-documentary.html

"Unacceptable Views is a work of love for the Truckers, Convoy participants and Freedom-loving Canadians. Having been cancelled myself and labelled a racist with zero proof, the convoy pulled me out of a very dark place. Working on this documentary the last 11 months has brought purpose back into my life and I’m so thankful for all of my new Freedom loving friends." - Mitch Fillion, aka Citizen Camera

