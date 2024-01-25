Koh Mook Thailand เกาะมุก

If you are looking for an off the beaten path experience in Thailand, this is the place for you. This is the place to experience Thai village life without all the tourist stalls and an excellent place to spend a few days for responsible travel in Thailand. The island has one small mosque, a school, a small hospital clinic, 1 ATM Machine (at Koh Mook Supermart), and a police box. All shops are locally owned and run and none of the large franchises exist here. The local population is very friendly and there are many restaurants and bars to choose from. It is a perfect island for couples and families. It is not a party island like some other Thai islands. Notable hotels include Mook Lamai, Sivalai, Rinna Resort, and Mookies Bungalows.



