Highlights of the 'Special Military Operation' in Ukraine for 29 August, 2022 - map, music, text

53 views • August 30, 2022

▪️ #Andreevka sector: AFU advanced several km towards Sukhoy Stavok and occupied the populated area. AFU advanced towards #Lozovoye. Fierce fighting is taking place on the outskirts.

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