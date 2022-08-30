© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlights of #SMO in #Ukraine for 29 August.
▪️ #Kharkov: AFRF struck Kraken Nationalists near the #Kharkov Regional Council.
▪️ #Zaporozhye region (where #NPP is located): Artillery duels continue.
▪️ #Nikolaev-#KrivoyRog direction: AFU attempted a massive offensive in several frontal sectors.🔻
▪️ #Vysokopolye sector: AFU attacked #Olgino and #Vysokopolye, but heavy artillery fire thwarted their plans; fighting continues.
▪️ #Andreevka sector: AFU advanced several km towards Sukhoy Stavok and occupied the populated area. AFU advanced towards #Lozovoye. Fierce fighting is taking place on the outskirts.
▪️ #Snigirovka sector: AFRF repelled counterattack in #Blagodatnoye direction.
▪️ AFRF repelled offensive from Posad-Pokrovskoye direction.
▪️ #Pravdino lost, but retaken by AFRF.
▪️ #Nikolaev-#Kherson Trunk Road: AFRF repulsed AFU attack.