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After Vaccinated #2 / Vakcinázás után
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91 views • January 13, 2021
Update#2 1-11-21
I guess we spoke too soon. Mom just had another serious episode and she thinks it's getting worse when the shakes come. I'll try to add the video she just sent me. Sorry for the bad quality iPhone to Android doesn't do well through texts.
HUN:
Frissítés #2
Azt hiszem, túl korán örültünk. Anyának megint komoly eseménye volt, és azt hiszi, hogy rosszabb lesz, amikor jönnek a rángatózások. Megpróbálom hozzáadni a videót, amit most küldött nekem. Sajnálom, hogy rossz minőségű.
I guess we spoke too soon. Mom just had another serious episode and she thinks it's getting worse when the shakes come. I'll try to add the video she just sent me. Sorry for the bad quality iPhone to Android doesn't do well through texts.
HUN:
Frissítés #2
Azt hiszem, túl korán örültünk. Anyának megint komoly eseménye volt, és azt hiszi, hogy rosszabb lesz, amikor jönnek a rángatózások. Megpróbálom hozzáadni a videót, amit most küldött nekem. Sajnálom, hogy rossz minőségű.
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