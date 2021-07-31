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WHOA! CDC UNWITTINGLY TELLS THE WORLD THEY'VE BEEN LYING ABOUT CON-VID-1984 NUMBERS!!! - B. YOUNG
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81 views • July 31, 2021
WHOA! CDC UNWITTINGLY TELLS THE WORLD THEY'VE BEEN LYING ABOUT CON-VID-1984 NUMBERS!!! [2021-07-29] - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
Dr. Deborah Birx at the CDC stated on Oct. 28, 2020 that the Common Flu no longer exists, and that the Flu is now called Covid-19. They have always known the PCR Test was fake, and that Covid-19 was the Common Flu.
WE NO LONGER HAVE FLU: COVID-19 IS THE FLU [2020-10-28] - DR. DEBORAH BIRX (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KYmXahTiy0Ik/
Dr. Deborah Birx at the CDC stated on Oct. 28, 2020 that the Common Flu no longer exists, and that the Flu is now called Covid-19. They have always known the PCR Test was fake, and that Covid-19 was the Common Flu.
WE NO LONGER HAVE FLU: COVID-19 IS THE FLU [2020-10-28] - DR. DEBORAH BIRX (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KYmXahTiy0Ik/
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