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Vegas Shooting uncovered
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256 views • October 06, 2021
The Official FBI Narrative of the Vegas mass Shooting is a lone gunmen on the 32 floor of Mandalay shooting down into the route 91 venue. “FISH IN A Barrel” effectively. This video shows just the opposite, the sound of bullets wizzing so near and going right over the head of the GoPro guy and continuing on its path. The trajectory of the bullets were from a much lower position. Listen carefully U can hear two bullets wizzing bye just before he tells us how he feels.
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