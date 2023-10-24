They asked for evidence about Biden. Here it is. John Solomon with Sebastian Gorka

They asked for evidence about Biden. Here it is. John Solomon with Sebastian GorkaAMERICA First with Sebastian Gorka
Sebastian talks to Just The News founder John Solomon about the latest instance of Biden family corruption, in the form of a $200,000 check from his brother James.
Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.
Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289
Follow Sebastian Gorka on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SebGorka
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.