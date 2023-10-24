Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They asked for evidence about Biden. Here it is. John Solomon with Sebastian Gorka
channel image
GalacticStorm
2167 Subscribers
Shop now
16 views
Published Tuesday

They asked for evidence about Biden. Here it is. John Solomon with Sebastian GorkaAMERICA First with Sebastian Gorka


Sebastian talks to Just The News founder John Solomon about the latest instance of Biden family corruption, in the form of a $200,000 check from his brother James.


Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.


Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289


Follow Sebastian Gorka on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SebGorka



Keywords
white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling schemecongress investigation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket