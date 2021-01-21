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Insurrection, Inauguration, the Q Psyop and Vaccination
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1162 views • January 21, 2021
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Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
INTRO VID: Robot Wear Your Mask - Treasure Box Records: https://youtu.be/LC2QicvfGmA
Bible With Cross Upside Down Link #1
https://fox8.com/news/president-bidens-bible-the-special-meaning-behind-the-one-he-used-at-his-inauguration/
Bible With Upside Down Cross Link #2:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/01/joe-biden-clone-swears-on-satanic-bible-3739972.html
Nurse Risks Job, Exposes “Planned Covid Crisis”…: https://populist.press/nurse-risks-job-exposes-planned-covid-crisis
German quarantine breakers to be held in refugee camps, detention centers: https://nypost.com/2021/01/18/german-quarantine-breakers-to-be-held-in-refugee-camps/amp/
Huge snowball fight erupts in Leeds park as people flout coronavirus lockdown rules: https://twitter.com/TheSun/status/1350042546135678978
Now watch this and tell me that isn't what Gates, Bezos, Google and the UN are doing.: Ice Age Farmer https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1350287326161870849
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
INTRO VID: Robot Wear Your Mask - Treasure Box Records: https://youtu.be/LC2QicvfGmA
Bible With Cross Upside Down Link #1
https://fox8.com/news/president-bidens-bible-the-special-meaning-behind-the-one-he-used-at-his-inauguration/
Bible With Upside Down Cross Link #2:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/01/joe-biden-clone-swears-on-satanic-bible-3739972.html
Nurse Risks Job, Exposes “Planned Covid Crisis”…: https://populist.press/nurse-risks-job-exposes-planned-covid-crisis
German quarantine breakers to be held in refugee camps, detention centers: https://nypost.com/2021/01/18/german-quarantine-breakers-to-be-held-in-refugee-camps/amp/
Huge snowball fight erupts in Leeds park as people flout coronavirus lockdown rules: https://twitter.com/TheSun/status/1350042546135678978
Now watch this and tell me that isn't what Gates, Bezos, Google and the UN are doing.: Ice Age Farmer https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1350287326161870849
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