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Insurrection, Inauguration, the Q Psyop and Vaccination
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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1162 views • January 21, 2021
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Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com

INTRO VID: Robot Wear Your Mask - Treasure Box Records: https://youtu.be/LC2QicvfGmA

Bible With Cross Upside Down Link #1
https://fox8.com/news/president-bidens-bible-the-special-meaning-behind-the-one-he-used-at-his-inauguration/

Bible With Upside Down Cross Link #2:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/01/joe-biden-clone-swears-on-satanic-bible-3739972.html

Nurse Risks Job, Exposes “Planned Covid Crisis”…: https://populist.press/nurse-risks-job-exposes-planned-covid-crisis

German quarantine breakers to be held in refugee camps, detention centers: https://nypost.com/2021/01/18/german-quarantine-breakers-to-be-held-in-refugee-camps/amp/

Huge snowball fight erupts in Leeds park as people flout coronavirus lockdown rules: https://twitter.com/TheSun/status/1350042546135678978

Now watch this and tell me that isn't what Gates, Bezos, Google and the UN are doing.: Ice Age Farmer https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1350287326161870849
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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