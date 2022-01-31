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Russia, NATO and the USA: Just How Serious Is The Current Situation?
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170 views • January 31, 2022
WATCH AND PRAY.
We are living in prophetic times.
https://the-wise-shall-understand.com
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Russia’s draft agreements with NATO and the United States:
Intended for rejection?
Steven Pifer | Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Source URL:
https://www.brookings.edu/blog/order-from-chaos/2021/12/21/russias-draft-agreements-with-nato-and-the-united-states-intended-for-rejection
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As mentioned in this video...
The Russian-generated draft document of demands for the United States:
https://mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/rso/nato/1790818/?lang=en
The Russian-generated draft document of demands for NATO:
https://mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/rso/nato/1790803/?lang=en
Russia demands US, NATO response next week on Ukraine:
https://news.yahoo.com/russia-demands-us-nato-response-092601726.html
NATO rejects Russian demands for security guarantees in the latest round of talks:
https://abcnews.go.com/International/nato-rejects-russian-demands-security-guarantees-latest-round/story?id=82226913
Defcon Level Warning System Taken from Defcon Level Warning System:
https://www.defconlevel.com/central-command-news.php
#RUSSIA #USA #NATO
We are living in prophetic times.
https://the-wise-shall-understand.com
-----
Russia’s draft agreements with NATO and the United States:
Intended for rejection?
Steven Pifer | Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Source URL:
https://www.brookings.edu/blog/order-from-chaos/2021/12/21/russias-draft-agreements-with-nato-and-the-united-states-intended-for-rejection
-----
As mentioned in this video...
The Russian-generated draft document of demands for the United States:
https://mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/rso/nato/1790818/?lang=en
The Russian-generated draft document of demands for NATO:
https://mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/rso/nato/1790803/?lang=en
Russia demands US, NATO response next week on Ukraine:
https://news.yahoo.com/russia-demands-us-nato-response-092601726.html
NATO rejects Russian demands for security guarantees in the latest round of talks:
https://abcnews.go.com/International/nato-rejects-russian-demands-security-guarantees-latest-round/story?id=82226913
Defcon Level Warning System Taken from Defcon Level Warning System:
https://www.defconlevel.com/central-command-news.php
#RUSSIA #USA #NATO
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